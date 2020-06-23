Take revenge on me but not innocents: Ganta to Jagan

In a short span in two days, two TDP sympathisers were arrested for posting social media comments. One Nalanda Kishore was arrested by the CID saying that he forwarded a post that created a media sensation defamatory to Minister Avanti Srinivas and MP Vijayasai Reddy. Another TDP sympathiser Ch Krishna Rao was arrested in Nandigama for alleged defamatory posts against the Government on social media.

This has raised political temperatures once again. Attacks on TDP picked up speed once again after its recent campaigns on corruption scams in Saraswati power lease extension and 108 ambulances irregularities.

Now, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said Nalanda Kishore has just forwarded a message and he has not committed any treason against the country. He urged the government not to target innocents but asked it to take revenge against him instead. He condemned the manner in which the 70-year-old Kishore was arrested at midnight even he was suffering from ill-health. The Former Minister deplored that the officials were not giving any information on the arrest.