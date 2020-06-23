Puri Jagannadh reveals about his dream project

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh is back with a bang with his recent outing Ismart Shankar. His next film Fighter featuring Vijay Devarakonda will have a pan Indian release and Puri recently shifted his base to Mumbai. There are speculations that Puri is holding talks with a bunch of Bollywood filmmakers and he would direct pan Indian projects in the coming future. He utilized this lockdown break and completed penning a couple of scripts.

Puri Jagannadh responded about his long-delayed project Janaganamana saying that the project is very much on. He said that it happens to be his dream project and the film will be made on a pan Indian scale soon. Puri Jagannadh said that he would soon announce the project details of Janaganamana. Puri is currently focused on Fighter and the next schedule is expected to start in Hyderabad. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey are the lead actors and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers.