Samantha on a new mission

Samantha Akkineni has been away from work for almost a year. There are no announcements about her next project and she has been spending quality time with her husband Naga Chaitanya who is locked at home because of lockdown. Samantha who practices yoga and meditation started her 48-day journey of Isha Kriya, a process of meditation. Samantha even posted the pictures from her meditation time. The actress is finding much peace through these meditation sessions. On the work front, Samantha is expected to join the sets of a women-centric film soon that would be produced by Sony Pictures.

