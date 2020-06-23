YSRCP MLA tested positive for Covid-19

After three TRS legislators in Telangana, a YSRCP MLA was tested positive for Covid-19.

YSRCP MLA from Srungavarapukota K Srinivas Rao contracted the most dreaded infection. He is the first legislator in Andhra Pradesh to have tested positive for corona virus. Srinivas Rao is under home quarantine.

The MLA’s gunman was also tested positive for the infection as the state has been reporting three digit spike in the number of cases each day.

In the last three days alone, AP reported nearly 1,500 positive cases, pushing the tally to 9,000 with fatalities around 120.

The situation in Telanagana also is worrisome with the state reporting 871 cases in the last 24 hours, the steepest single day surge reported so far. The number of cases in Telanagana too climbed to 9,000 with nearly 150 deaths reported.

Earlier, three MLAs including Jagoan legislator Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, his wife and gunman tested positive for Corona virus. Subsequently, Nizamabad Rural and Urban MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan and Ganesh Gupta respectively contracted the virus.