Lokesh ‘No CID’ punch on sand, liquor, mines, J-tax, etc

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has fired at the ruling party on the issue of his party sympathisers being arrested in the name of social media posts. He took to twitter posting a pungent comment. The TDP MLC used party MLA and actor Balakrishna’s famous dialogue. Lokesh said there was ‘no CID’ when YCP mafia was rearing its head to plunder sand resources. There was ‘no CID’ when largescale corruption was taking place in the house sites.

Also, there was ‘no CID’ when J-tax collections rose to a peak in liquor. There was ‘no CID’ when YCP was supplying cheap liquor which is more dangerous than poison.

Mr. Lokesh, in a bitter way, said there was ‘no CID’ when there was a huge scam in 108 ambulances. There was also ‘no CID’ despite continuing atrocities against women, attacks on freedom of expression and plunder of mines.

Mr. Lokesh said there was ‘no CID’ when so many misdeeds were taking place but the same CID was quick to make midnight arrests of TDP sympathisers for no fault of theirs. The CID has no right to attack the right to expression. The TDP will stand by Krishna and Kishore who faced harassment now. The same CID is keeping silent when YCP MPs, MLAs and Ministers themselves were blaming Jagan Reddy misrule for problems of the people.