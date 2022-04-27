A lavish house set for Prabhas’ Next

Top actor Prabhas planned a quick film in the direction of Maruthi and the project will start rolling later this year. Maruthi is done with the script and a lavish set is being constructed. A house that is spread across 18,000 sq.ft is constructed and most of the film’s shoot will happen in this set. The set work will be completed in May.

The regular shoot of the film will start in June and Raja Deluxe is the title considered. The film will have three leading ladies and Malavika Mohanan, Sree Leela are the names considered. DVV Danayya is the producer and the film releases next year. Prabhas will resume the shoot of Salaar in May. He is on a break after he underwent a knee surgery.