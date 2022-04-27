AP health services deteriorated completely, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday condemned the attack on an infant’s father by Talli Bidda Express drivers at the Government Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Lokesh said the Vizag hospital incident came as a shock to the people who were yet to recover from seeing the inhuman behaviour of the ambulance mafia at the Tirupati Ruia Hospital the other day.

The TDP MLC also said the series of disturbing incidents at the Government hospitals had exposed how badly conditions have deteriorated in the medical and health sector in the State. They were forcibly collecting Rs. 3,000 for delivery of a male child and Rs. 2,000 for a female child in the gynaecology ward of KGH.

Lokesh asked whether the Jagan Reddy Government was deriving amusement out of the woes of patients. Doubts were arising whether the medical and health department was sleeping when the Chief Minister was confining himself to the four walls of his Tadepalli palace.

The former minister released a video in which the infant’s father showed who he was attacked and injured. They said the drivers attacked them when they brought their own transport to shift the infant. All these problems arose because of the rampant corruption in all services in the KGH hospital.

Lokesh strongly condemned the latest cases filed against Gudivada revenue inspector Aravind and other staff. The victims of the ruling YSRCP mafia were implicated in fabricated cases. The Jagan Reddy reverse regime has been harassing victims and protecting gangsters and criminals ever since it came to power in the State.