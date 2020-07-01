A recent conversation between Megastar and Rajamouli

It is clear that the shoots of Telugu films will not start anytime soon. All the top actors decided to join the sets once things turn normal. Telugu360 came to know about a recent conversation that happened between Chiranjeevi and Rajamouli. Chiranjeevi is eager to join the sets of Acharya and he wants his son Ram Charan to essay a crucial role in his social drama. He asked Rajamouli about his shooting schedules and when can Ram Charan be relieved to join the sets of Acharya.

A puzzled Rajamouli made it clear that is not aware of the shoots and he is eagerly waiting to resume the shoot. Rajamouli promised Chiranjeevi that he would inform Megastar soon after he gets enough clarity about the schedules. From the other side, Koratala Siva is mounting pressure on Chiranjeevi after a long wait for almost two years. Chiranjeevi is trying his best to bring Charan on to the board. If Rajamouli is against this, Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva will go ahead with another actor.