No protection to women under YCP chaotic rule: Anita

Telugu Mahila State President and former MLA Vangalapudi Anita on Wednesday criticised the ruling YCP leaders for continuing their ‘misrule and atrocities’ against all sections of people including women for over a year. She termed it as very heinous that there was no prompt action when an oppressive attack was made on a tourism woman employee in Nellore town. Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission did not respond till after the videos concerned went viral in social media.

The TDP leader said that the Home Minister and Women’s Commission Chairperson were not at all responding when such attacks and atrocities were being perpetrated against women. Till now, over 400 attacks were made on women all over the State in the last 13 months of YCP rule. When the Opposition were exposing these atrocities, the ruling party was filing false cases and making arrests to create a fear among the rivals.

The ex MLA deplored that there was no action when Dr Anita Rani was humiliated and attacked in Chittoor district. The YCP leaders were playing games with the lives of women while the police were merely acting like the ruling party activists. CM Jagan Reddy has promised to provide Rs. 2,000 cr for the Kapu Corporation every year but after coming to power, not a single rupee was given till now. The YCP Government has not given any funds for creating educational, self-employment and job opportunities for aspiring Kapu students. Jagan Reddy has no moral right to deny the Kapu reservations that Chandrababu Naidu has given.