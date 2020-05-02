A sea of gratitude for frontline warriors in Vizag

Elaborate arrangements made across the Vizag coast for the Indian Air Force aerial fly-pasts, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals on several Covid-19 hospitals including KGH and Chest Hospitals on Sunday to express gratitude to thousands of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Navy helicopters would shower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients at Vizag between 10 am to 10:30 am. The Eastern Naval Command will illuminate two ships at anchorage from 7:30 pm to midnight at Visakhapatnam coast

while military bands will play “patriotic tunes” outside the hospitals treating coronavirus patients to express gratitude to doctors, nurses and paramedics. The army will also display formations at the sea. Further, the Indian army will also lay wreathe at the police memorials on May 3 to honour the police personnel who died in the fight against covid-19.

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat expessed his gratitude to the medical staff, “On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all Covid-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys & media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times.

The Indian Navy had recently set up a quarantine camp at INS Vishwakarma in Eastern Naval Command-ENC for Indian nationals being evacuated from Covid-19 affected countries.