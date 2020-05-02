Follow ‘Brahmmam garu’, says Naidu

Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swamy, popularly known as Brahmamgaru, who has been credited with foretelling nearly every major tumultuous historical event in the past 400 years, from epic floods, apocalyptic fires and massacres has been remembered by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Born in Kadapa district, Brahmamgaru’s 16th-century prophecies are said to have predicted the rise of Indira Gandhi, the threat of global war and even the end of the world. The saint is known to have predicted that River Krishna will overflow and touch the nose-ring of Goddess Kanakadurga on Indrakeeladri. In his ‘Kalagnanam’, a book predicting future incidents, he predicted that Yaganti nandi in Kurnool will come to life and rave. He predicted that Yaganti Basavanna will come alive and shout when Kali Yuga ends. Naidu said ‘Brahmmam garu’ predicted the outbreak of Koranki disease (corona virus).

ఈశాన్య దిక్కున విషగాలి పుట్టేను

లక్షలాది ప్రజలు సచ్చేరయ

కోరంకియను జబ్బు కోటిమందికి తగిలి

కోడిలాగా తూగి సచ్చేరయ

Loosely translated, the air will be filled with the vicious virus spread from the East, the Koranki disease will infect crores of people and lakhs of them will die like hens. Naysayers argue that Brahmamgaru’s verses were cryptic, overly broad, and therefore, can be appropriated to match or corroborate nearly any event or disaster.

Although Pothuluru Brahmmam penned his predictions in vague terms, many believe they contain insight into the future.

The TDP president said the people of Andhra Pradesh should follow the preachings of the saint. Naidu said people should should hold the 327th ‘Aaradhana mahotsavam’ of Pothuluru Brahmmam at their respective homes. Each ‘Brahmam gari’ temple offers food to thousands of devotees.The ‘Aaradhana mahotsavam’ is held every year to commemorate the day he went to ‘Jeevasamadhi’. Further, Naidu said during the TDP regime several initiatives were taken up for the development of ‘Brahmamgari matam’, he recalled. “Let’s walk in his path and remember his preachings,” Naidu advised.