A special lake set erected for Prabhas’ Next

Prabhas is busy with the shoot of his next film in the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar. ‘Radhe Shyam’ is the title considered for the project and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The new schedule of the film started today in Annapurna Studios. A lake set has been erected under the supervision of art director Ravindar. An acre from the studio is hired to reprise the lake. Some boat episodes on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are canned in this lake set for the next four days.

A train set too is erected in the same studio and the next schedule will be canned in this set. The entire shoot of this film will be completed by the end of this year. The makers are in plans to release the film during summer 2021. Several Bollywood actors are roped in for crucial roles in this romantic drama set in Europe.