AP hikes current charges: Summer blow

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has increased power tariff from Rs. 9.05 to Rs 9.95 per unit for all those consuming above 500 units. This is considered as a big blow to 90 per cent users in the society as they are using ACs in the middle of hot summer months.

The timing of the power tariff hike has alarmed the average consumer coming as it did just ahead of the crucial summer. As of now, the households using 500 above units are about just 1.35 lakh while those below 500 units are a whopping 1.45 crore.

The tariff hike has come as another blow to the corporate companies which are already reeling from business decline in AP in view of the financial crisis, cancellation of projects and real estate collapse.

APERC Chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy said that the hike was necessary to fill the revenue gaps in the power distribution companies in the state. He defended cancellation of solar PPAs saying that AP already has got surplus power.