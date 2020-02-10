Pic Talk: Akash and Ketika’s Intense Kiss

Puri Jagannadh’s son Akash Puri is returning back with a romantic entertainer. The film is titled Romantic and is directed by Anil Paduri. A new poster of an intense kiss between Akash and Ketika Sharma is released announcing that the film will hit the screens on May 29th. The duo looks in an extreme romantic mood in the poster. The singles that are out received a decent response. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are the producers.





