GVL and Vijayasai silenced by anti-Jagan groups

YCP MPs attacked and branded BJP MP Sujana Chowdary as a TDP agent. Consequently, Sujana had no option but to scale down his criticism against CM Jagan’s 3 Capitals decision. On the other hand, another BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has been continuing his comments in favour of the AP Capital shifting. This has led to an impression whether the Modi-Shah duo are also in support of Jagan arbitrary decisions despite the embarrassment to the Centre on the cancellation of PPAs of solar power companies.

In a timely counter, multiple attacks are launched against GVL by the CPI and TDP who began branding GVL as a Jagan Reddy agent in the BJP. GVL tried to fight back but he was forced into silence because of increasing criticism.

Now, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy is defending GVL but it is only sending wrong signals. YCP is apparently alarmed that the only BJP MP supporting it is falling silent at a crucial hour. Moreover, anti-Jagan BJP groups are now bringing forward MPs like TG Venkatesh to strongly counter GVL and Vijayasai.