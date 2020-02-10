Rana’s long-delayed project gets a Release Date

Rana Daggubati signed several pan Indian films but most of them got shelved. He wrapped up the shoot of ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ in the direction of Prabhu Solomon sometime ago. The film is now getting ready for April 2nd release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Made on a massive budget, the film is shot extensively in Thailand, Sri Lanka and Kerala in thick forests. Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen in other crucial roles.

Rana will be seen in a rugged look with thick beard in this action drama. The film is titled Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil. Eros International bankrolled Haathi Mere Saathi. Rana recently completed dubbing for the film and he is busy with the shoot of Virata Parvam. The film too is aimed for summer release.