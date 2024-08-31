x
Home > Movie News

A Star studded event for Balakrishna

Published on August 31, 2024 by

A Star studded event for Balakrishna

NBK50inTFI

Nandamuri Balakrishna is completing 50 years in Telugu cinema and a grand felicitation event is planned and the entire Telugu cinema has been invited. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Gopichand, Akhil, Sai Dharam Tej, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vishwak Sen, Sree Vishnu, Naga Shaurya and Allari Naresh are the Tollywood actors who will be present for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Balakrishna. All the actors, technicians and directors who worked with Balakrishna are invited for the grand event.

Grand arrangements are made for the event which will be made on a larger scale. The members of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce have personally invited all the actors for the event. There are reports that the Chief Ministers of Telugu states, Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy will be present for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Balakrishna. On the work front, Balakrishna is shooting for his 109th film directed by Kolli Bobby and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release. He will soon work with Boyapati Srinu for the fifth time and the film is the sequel for Akhanda.

