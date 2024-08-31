Subrahmanyaa Pre-look: Mysterious

P Ravishankar needs no special introduction. He is one of the busiest characters artists and also a dubbing professional. His son Advay is testing his luck as a hero with a Pan India film being directed by Ravishankar. SG Movie Creations ventured into films with Guna 369 is bankrolling this socio-fantasy adventure.

Besides unveiling the film’s title as Subrahmanyaa, the makers have also released its intriguing pre-look poster. While Advay’s face remains hidden in the back pose, he is seen holding a torch and staring at a temple. The poster evokes a chilling atmosphere and exudes a sense of mystery.

It is evident through the poster that a fantastic world was crafted for this high-budget film with rich production and technical standards. In fact, Advay underwent a training in acting, fights, and dances, to make his mark in films.

The film’s shoot is presently in progress. Vignesh Raj and Ravi Basrur take care of camera and music departments respectively.