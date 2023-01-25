A Telugu woman died in seattle road accident

As per the reports from the Seattle Police Department, a pedestrian aged 23 who was struck on Monday night by a patrol vehicle in the South Lake Union passed away. The pedestrian was identified as Jaahnavi Kandula and she died of multiple blunt-force injuries. The cops have not released any details of the officer who was responsible for the accident. The investigation of the incident is taken by the detectives from the traffic collision investigation squad.

The officer is working in the department since November 2019 and he is now kept on release day. It is a part of the SPD’s officer wellness program after some upsetting or traumatic incidents. The cops rushed to the spot after the incident that took place on Monday at 8 PM at Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. Jaahnavi Kandula was spotted with severe injuries and a CPR was performed. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center when she was in critical condition.