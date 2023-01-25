Sankranthi Mess: Dil Raju in Damage Control Mode

Dil Raju scored a series of hits and emerged as one of the top producers of Telugu cinema. He was focused on his films and was never into controversies. He also turned out to be the leading producer of Nizam and Vizag regions in his journey. Like never before, all the recent interviews of Dil Raju have been controversial. He lauded himself which also turned out to be a surprise for the entire Telugu cinema. He sounded over confident on Vaarasudu and the film headed for a clash with Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. The film was pushed to January 14th in the last minute which was a decent move. Else, the film would have been removed from theatres even before the festival day.

The response for Vaarasudu was below average in Telugu states. The film did decent in Tamil Nadu because of the holiday advantage. Tollywood audience prefered to watch Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy during the Sankranthi holidays. Dil Raju realized that this Sankranthi was a huge misfire for him. He had a meeting with his close friends and well-wishers from the industry circles and collected the feedback. Most of them outspoke about his controversial interviews and the damage that happened because of them. They suggested him about the ongoing trend in Telugu cinema and how production houses like Mythri Movie Makers are going with the trend and signing biggies.

Dil Raju also met some of the close directors who worked with his production house and is collecting the feedback. He is currently in damage control mode and is in plans to bounce back soon. When it comes to his films, he has Ram Charan and Shankar’s film while there are several other projects in various stages of pre-production. Dil Raju is also signing several successful directors and the projects would be announced in the coming days.