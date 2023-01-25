Buzz: Siddharth Anand shocks Prabhas

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers paid a hefty advance of Rs 25 crores for pan-Indian star Prabhas long ago. The film is getting materialized very soon and Bollywood director Siddharth Anand will direct this mega-budget film. The talks are in the final stages and Prabhas gave his formal nod for the script narrated by Siddharth Anand recently. The film will be announced this year and the shoot will commence next year. Siddharth Anand is said to have quoted Rs 150 crores as remuneration and this left Prabhas, Mythri Movie Makers in deep shock.

The final call on this would be taken soon. Prabhas too will be charging Rs 150 crores and the film’s budgets are planned currently. Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is releasing today and the makers are expected to take a call on the remuneration of Siddharth Anand after the release of Pathaan. He will also direct Hrithik Roshan in Fighter and the shoot commenced recently. Siddharth Anand will focus on Prabhas’ film after he is done with the shoot of Fighter. Siddharth Anand’s remuneration has left the team in deep shock for now.