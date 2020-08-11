A village set for Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are teaming up for the first time for a romantic entertainer that is titled Love Story. Sekhar Kammula is the director and the film is in the final stages of shoot. The last two schedules of Love Story will be completed soon. A village set is erected currently in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. A song along with some of the episodes will be shot in this special set. The schedules of Love Story will commence in October in this set with which the entire shoot of the film will be completed.

The makers of Love Story are in plans to release for Sankranthi 2021. The film is delayed by months and with the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of the film came to a halt. Asian Cinemas are the producers. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi play villagers from Telangana who meet in Hyderabad. Both these will be seen chanting in the Telangana accent for Love Story.