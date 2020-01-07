Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra Teaser: Suriya stuns and surprises

Tamil actor Suriya who is surrounded by a series of debacles has all his hopes on his next film ‘Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra’. The film is based on the life story of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinadh. Suriya plays an aviator in this interesting drama that is directed by Sudha Kongara. The intense teaser of the film is out and it is all about Suriya and his dream. The teaser starts with the voice-over of Mohan Babu narrating the story of a young aviator and his extraordinary dream.

Suriya plays an angry air force officer who runs in search of his dream. A bunch of failures leaves him frustrated but he keeps proceeding. Sudha Kongara’s realistic presentation, Suriya’s intense performance and an impressive background score make the teaser a must-watch. Suriya loved the script so much that he himself came on to the board to bankroll Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra. The film is slated for summer release. Aparna Balamurali is the leading lady and Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal will be seen in other crucial roles.