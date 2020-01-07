Crisp runtime for Entha Manchivaadavuraa

Nandamuri Kalyanram for the first time is playing the lead role in a family entertainer titled Entha Manchivaadavuraa. The film is carrying good buzz and is directed by Satish Vegesna. The film completed all the formalities and is hitting the screens on January 15th. The film’s censor scrutiny got wrapped up and the film’s runtime is locked to be 2 hours and 22 minutes. This is an ideal runtime considering the going trend and is the shortest film among the Sankranthi films.

The music album already received a decent response. Mehreen is the leading lady and Suhasini, Sarath Babu, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala played other crucial roles. Entha Manchivaadavuraa will compete with other Sankranthi films Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.