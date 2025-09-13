Aamir Khan denies Statement against Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Actor Aamir Khan’s team today rejected claims that the Bollywood star had spoken negatively about Rajinikanth’s recent film Coolie in which he had a brief appearance. A screenshot of an article has been spreading online recently, where it was reported that Aamir said he found no significant reason to be involved in the film and that it was poorly made. In a statement, his team mentioned, “Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie”.

“Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of ‘Coolie’. The film has done over Rs 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself” the spokesperson further stated. Released on August 14, this Tamil film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it featured Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan. Sun Pictures are the producers of Coolie.