Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Movie News

September starts on a Grand Note for Tollywood

Published on September 13, 2025 by sankar

September starts on a Grand Note for Tollywood

August 2025 has been a disastrous month for Telugu cinema and most of the films left the makers and buyers in huge losses. So far, September has been quite good. Though Anushka’s Ghaati ended up as a disaster, Little Hearts has filled the vacuum and emerged as a super hit. The film impressed the youth and minted massive money when compared to the budget on which the film was made. Soon, Teja Sajja’s Mirai and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Kishkindapuri released yesterday. Mirai is a blockbuster and the film opened on a super strong note.

The word of mouth is completely positive and the film is expected to have a super strong weekend all over. Though Kishkindapuri opened on a slow note, the numbers picked up well by Friday evening. The Saturday numbers of Kishkindapuri are much higher and the film witnessed packed houses all over. Kishkindapuri will have a super strong Sunday in the Telugu states. September so far is quite impressive and most of the films are drawing the audience to the theatres. Pawan Kalyan’s OG is releasing on September 25th and the expectations are big on the film. OG has bigger targets and if the film impresses the audience, September will end on a grand note for Telugu cinema.

