September starts on a Grand Note for Tollywood

August 2025 has been a disastrous month for Telugu cinema and most of the films left the makers and buyers in huge losses. So far, September has been quite good. Though Anushka’s Ghaati ended up as a disaster, Little Hearts has filled the vacuum and emerged as a super hit. The film impressed the youth and minted massive money when compared to the budget on which the film was made. Soon, Teja Sajja’s Mirai and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Kishkindapuri released yesterday. Mirai is a blockbuster and the film opened on a super strong note.

The word of mouth is completely positive and the film is expected to have a super strong weekend all over. Though Kishkindapuri opened on a slow note, the numbers picked up well by Friday evening. The Saturday numbers of Kishkindapuri are much higher and the film witnessed packed houses all over. Kishkindapuri will have a super strong Sunday in the Telugu states. September so far is quite impressive and most of the films are drawing the audience to the theatres. Pawan Kalyan’s OG is releasing on September 25th and the expectations are big on the film. OG has bigger targets and if the film impresses the audience, September will end on a grand note for Telugu cinema.