Teja Sajja has Three Franchise Films

Teja Sajja has delivered two blockbusters in a row with HanuMan and Mirai. He is not in a hurry and did not turn a signing spree after the blockbuster of Hanuman. He took his time, spent ample time for Mirai and he even dedicated more than a month to promote the film all over. It is his hardwork and his luck that paid off. There is a debate about the upcoming movies of Teja Sajja. The actor will take up the sequels of three films which are now franchises. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Zombie Reddy 2 and the shoot commences this year.

Prasanth Varma is working on the sequel for HanuMan which was announced as Jai Hanuman. Though it is unclear when the sequel would roll, the film is on track. A top actor will have to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the film. Apart from these, Teja Sajja also has Mirai 2 and the film was announced by the makers. Teja Sajja need not take up any new films and for now, he needs to continue the sequels of the franchise films through which he tasted success.