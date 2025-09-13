Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Bhogapuram International Airport near Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh assumes so much of significance because it is going to transform the aviation landscape of the state in all aspects. The greenfield airport, which is positioned as an alternative to Vishakapatnam airport with more scope for extension of freight operations in future and also to facilitate international travel to major destinations across the country and outside, is expected to be a game-changer once it becomes operational.

This is one of the reasons why the current government in Andhra Pradesh sought the Civil Aviation Ministry in Modi’s current cabinet. TDP MP and Central Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has been directing all his resources to make the airport operational in the first half of his tenure. On Saturday, Naidu announced that the airport would be operational from June 2026 and efforts are underway to provide seamless road connectivity from different routes.

During his inspection, Naidu updated the progress to the media and stated that 86% of works have already been completed. He stated that the feasibility of an elevated expressway is also being examined. Naidu lauded the efforts of the GMR group in hastening the construction of the airport despite many hurdles including inclement weather conditions. He also informed that seven entry points have been identified and the highway would be completed by April next year.

Naidu stated that DPR is being chalked out for the beach corridor to connect the airport. On connecting different cities through the Bhogapuram airport, the Minister said request received from Kochi as of now. He also promised to expand international connectivity from Vizag with this airport.