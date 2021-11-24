Aamir Khan issues an apology for KGF Team

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of the Academy award-winning film Forrest Gump. The movie was initially planned for February 2022 release and it is now pushed to April 14th, 2022 and it would clash with KGF: Chapter 2 which is high on expectations. During his recent media interaction, Aamir Khan revealed that the VFX work pushed the release of the film and they are left with no option except to push the release date to April. The entire nation is now discussing about the mighty clash and Aamir responded about the clash.

“I always never take a date that is finalized by another producer. Since I am playing a Sikh in Laal Singh Chaddha, we decided to release our film for Baisakhi on April 14th. I and my team felt that this would be the most appropriate release date. Before announcing the new date, I apologized to producer Vijay Kiragandur, lead actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 2. I explained to them why April 14th was an ideal date for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. They understood me and asked me to go ahead. I also had a long conversation with Yash and I was touched by the gesture of KGF team. I will also promote KGF: Chapter 2 and informed the same to the makers. I am a fan of KGF franchise and will watch KGF: Chapter 2 in theatre on April 14th” told Aamir Khan.