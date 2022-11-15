Aamir Khan takes a Shocking Decision

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan who has delivered several super hits in his career spanning close to four decades tasted a massive debacle like Laal Singh Chaddha. The film turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the top actor who has the highest success rate in Indian cinema. Aamir Khan is on a break and he has been holding talks for a couple of films before Laal Singh Chaddha released. The actor broke the silence for the first time post the film’s release and he informed that he would take a break from acting for now.

Aamir said that he is all set to take a break from work and he will spend time with his family members. Aamir Khan also said that this would be the biggest break after he started his career 35 years ago. “I was always focused on work since 35 years. I want to experience life in a different way and I will take a break. As an actor, I will not work for a year and a half” concluded Aamir Khan. He has been in talks for a remake but the project is now kept on hold. There are talks that Aamir Khan would fly to USA and spend time with his family members. His next film is expected to be announced during the second half of 2023.