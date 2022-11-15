Varun Tej gets a Bollywood beauty?

Mega Prince Varun Tej has signed his first pan-Indian project ever and it would be directed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film will be made as a bilingual but it will release in several regional languages. Manushi Chillar has given her formal nod recently and an announcement will be made very soon. The film has been in discussion stages from the past two years and it is based on a tribute to Indian Air Force. Varun Tej will be seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot and the role of Manushi is kept under wraps for now.

Varun Tej is currently shooting for an action thriller in London and it is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The actor will enter the sets of his pan-Indian film soon after he is done with the shoot of his upcoming action thriller. More details awaited.