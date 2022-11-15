Karthi’s Japan 1st Look: Crazy

Kollywood star Karthi’s 25th film Japan was launched recently. Meanwhile, the makers came up with the film’s first-look poster. The first look presents Karthi as a moneyed man. Karthi is playing an atypical character in the movie and the same is noticeable in the first-look poster.

Sporting a different hairdo and short beard, Karthi looks unusual and funny here. It seems he is chilling out with the girl lying on the floor. Like the title, the first-look poster also looks crazy.

Karthi will be seen romancing Anu Emmanuel. Popular Telugu comedian Sunil will be seen in an important role. GV Prakash Kumar will helm the music. Japan is directed by Raju Murugan.

Dream Warrior Pictures pool the resources for the movie which is being made on a high budget.