Superstar Krishna is no more

Legendary Tollywood actor Superstar Krishna garu who has been apart of several super hit films of Telugu cinema passed away during the early hours of Tuesday due to health related issues. The veteran actor breathed his last in Continental Hospitals after he got admitted due to a massive heart attack during the early hours of Monday. Krishna garu suffered multiple organ failure yesterday. This is a huge loss for Ghattamaneni family as Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away a month ago.

Mahesh Babu also lost his brother Ramesh Babu early this year. The family is left in a lot of stress with back to back losses. Rest in peace Superstar Krishna garu who has been a trendsetter for several genres in Tollywood. You will be missed sir.