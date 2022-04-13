AAP to be shelter house for retired bureaucrats of Telugu states

Aam Admi party that has imprinted its footmark in Delhi and Punjab is now targeting to focus on other states. It is trying to expand its presence in Telugu states too. As per the insider reports, the party is in touch with most of the retired bureaucrats of Telugu states. Details as follows.

AAP is headed by Aravind Kejriwal who also was a former bureaucrat . Due to the networking and connections, most of the current and retired bureaucrats are able to reach out to Kejriwal or his party members easily. At the same time, Kejriwal also has faith in the administrative skills of these bureaucrats and willing to give prominent positions to these officers in the party. Recently, in Karnataka, retired IPS officer and former city commissioner of Bengaluru, Bhaskar Rao joined AAP and was assured of MLA ticket by the party. Another retired officer ( voluntary) Mathai also joined AAP Karnataka recently.

In Telugu states also several officers are keen to join AAP. First in this list is ex CBI JD Lakshmi Narayana. As per the reports, he was offered AP state president role for AAP. In Telangana also AAP is wooing retired officer Praveen Kumar, who has already floated his own party, into AAP. Prof Kodandaram also willing to merge his party into AAP and if that merger gives boost to the party, more bureaucrats are expected to join AAP in Telangana. As of now, AAP beckoned the first choice for the retired bureaucrats of Telugu states.

We need to wait and see whether AAP will be able to make roads into the mainstream politics of Telugu states.