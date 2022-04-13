Ticket hike for Dubbing Films turning a Threat for Footfalls

The government of Telangana granted flexible ticket pricing for films in the state. The distributors have been taking this as an advantage and are killing the footfalls during the crucial time when the entire film industry is shattered by the pandemic. There was huge criticism after the prices of RRR were hiked. But the film’s content dominated the ticket pricing and the film fared well. Dubbing films like Beast and KGF: Chapter 2 are releasing this weekend and the audience are left in deep shock with the hiked ticket prices. Nizam distributor Dil Raju was trolled across social media for the excessive ticket pricing.

Beast tickets are sold for Rs 190-200 in Chennai while the prices of tickets in Hyderabad are Rs 295-350. The ticket hike for a dubbing movie would be a disastrous decision when the OTTs are dominating the theatrical footfalls. Though the government granted flexible ticket pricing, the distributors should be wise enough to save the theatrical industry. Else, the ticket hike would be a barrier and the audience will soon love to watch them on the OTT platforms instead of heading to theatres. Wake up, distributors.