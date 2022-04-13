NTR about the hard work he kept for RRR Climax Episodes

NTR and Ram Charan excelled in their roles in RRR, the biggest hit for Indian cinema in the recent times. NTR spoke to an international daily during which he told about the hard work he kept for an episode in which the actor carried Ram Charan on his shoulders. “Bheem is a giant but I am not. I had to run for 6-7 hours in a day and I was asked to be very fit. It was a tough sequence and I kept ample hard work to pull the episode with perfection. I carried Charan on my shoulders for the episode” told Tarak. NTR played freedom fighter Komram Bheemudu in the film.

NTR is on a break and the actor will start the shoot of his next film directed by Koratala Siva in June. NTR will transform himself physically before he joins the sets of the film. He will lose at least 8 kgs of weight for the role. Tarak is quite delighted with the success of RRR and he said that his career will be defined as before RRR and after RRR. He will soon work with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for a project that starts next year. Uppena fame Buchi Babu will also direct this promising actor in a sports drama.