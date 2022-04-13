Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey lands in more Troubles

Nani’s Jersey is named as one of the finest films of Telugu cinema. Tollywood producer Dil Raju soon acquired the remake rights and locked Shahid Kapoor for the Hindi remake. Naga Vamsi who produced the original, Bollywood producer Aman Gill and Allu Aravind joined the project as co-producers. The film was the immediate next release of Shahid Kapoor after Kabir Singh which raked more than Rs 300 crores at the ticket windows. Dil Raju and his team were pretty confident of making more than Rs 100 crores profits before the release of Jersey.

The coronavirus pandemic altered the situation. The film got delayed by months and the makers had to wait for a comfortable release date. The wave of KGF: Chapter 2 pushed the release of Jersey once again and the makers announced that the film will hit the theatres on April 22nd. Young writer Rupesh Jaiswal filed a complaint that the concept of Jersey is copied. He said that he registered a script titled ‘The Wall’ with the Screenwriters Association. The court is expected to hear the issue today or tomorrow.

The writer claims that the Telugu version too is plagiarised as per his script that was registered in 2007. He filed a case on Jersey for infringement of copyright. Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and it featured Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The release of the film depends on the decision of the court.