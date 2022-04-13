Botsa skips review by CM, not happy with the portfolio!

Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana skipped the review meeting on his ministry by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday. It was the second review meeting by the chief minister after the cabinet rejig. He reviewed the health and medical on Tuesday and education on Monday.

After the rejig, the chief minister had allocated the education ministry to Botsa Satyanarayana and municipal administration and urban development to Adimulapu Suresh. Interestingly, the chief minister swapped the portfolios between the two ministers.

It is said that Botsa Satyanarayana is not interested in holding the portfolio. He is being trolled on social media for the portfolio. While it is not known whether Botsa Satyanarayana took these trolling seriously or not interested in the portfolio. He was unavailable for the review meeting with the chief minister, the officials said.

The chief minister had enquired with the officials about the minister and had proceeded with the review meeting once the officials told him that the minister is unavailable. He had reportedly told the officials to brief the activities to the minister and speed up the programmes set for the year 2022-23.

Botsa Satyanarayana is currently touring his home district Vizianagaram after being sworn in on Monday. Sources say that Botsa had expected transport or Panchayat Raj or other portfolios and not education. In fact, he is not comfortable with the portfolio as he would have to interact with the professors and vice-chancellors in his capacity.

While those who were dropped from the cabinet have a reason to protest, Botsa Satyanarayana seems to have different reasons to protest and abstain from the review meeting. It is to be seen if he would succeed in getting his portfolio changed or get adjusted with it.