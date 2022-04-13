South Cinema takes a month from Bollywood

A heap of Bollywood films are delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the regional markets are reopened, the release of Hindi films needed all the markets to be back on to the track. Things are extremely good after the third wave of coronavirus and the Bollywood filmmakers are in plans to release their films at the earliest. RRR has been carrying terrific buzz and the Hindi filmmakers decided not to clash with RRR. The film is running successfully in its third week all over and it is a hit in North India.

Then comes KFG: Chapter 2 which is expected to open on a historical note across the country. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had to postpone his next film Jersey to stay away from the wave of KGF: Chapter 2. If the word of mouth is positive, the film will dominate the box-office for two weeks for sure. Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 are releasing on April 29th and a series of Hindi films are lined up for release in May and June. Two South Indian films RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 took over a month’s time from Bollywood when there are a bunch of Hindi films ready for release.