Abhishek Agarwal, Vivek Agnihotri Announce 2 New Films

The film The Kashmir Files created history by collecting over 250 Cr nett at the box office. It is all time biggest hit among films of the scale. Today, the director and producer duo announced to make two new films together under Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I am Buddha Production.

Telugu producer Abhishek Agarwal who ventured into Bollywood with The Kashmir Files celebrates his birthday today and the announcement regarding the new films came on the occasion.

While The Kashmir Files was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pundits, the new films from the producer and director duo will also tell two untold stories from Indian history.

On the other hand, Abhishek Agarwal will be making a Pan India film with mass maharaja Ravi Teja titled Tiger Nageswara Rao which will go on floors soon.