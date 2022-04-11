Roja good bye to Jabardast and movies, to handle civil supplies ministry

Actress turned politician Roja is all set to bid adieu to the most popular TV show Jabardast and movies. Details as follows.

The name of Roja was not in the initial list of probable MLAs getting ministries. However, to the surprise of everyone, Jagan decided to have both Peddireddy and Roja who belong to same community and same district in his cabinet. Roja, who is elated with this development announced that she will be quitting all the movies and TV shows to fully focus on her ministry. She said, while TDP government suspended from Assembly, Jagan not only made her MLA twice but also giving her ministry. She has been working in Jabardast tv show for almost a decade now and she now decided to quit this show to focus on the role given by Jagan .

It is expected that Roja will be given the ministry of civil supplies that was handled by Kodali Nani earlier.