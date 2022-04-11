Maruthi extra cautious about Prabhas’ Project

Talented writer and director Maruthi bagged an opportunity to direct Pan-Indian star Prabhas and the film starts rolling very soon. Maruthi is one director who pens the entire script of his films on his own and he never relied on or worked with a team of writers. Top director Trivikram too follows the same. For the first time in his career, Maruthi is working with a team of writers for the film of Prabhas. He is extra cautious about the film. Vasu Varma along with some other talented writers are working with Maruthi for the project.

This is a crucial film for Maruthi to enter into the big league of directors and Maruthi is not in a mood to compromise. The scriptwork is currently in the final stages and the shoot is expected to commence in June. A major portion of the shoot will be canned in a house set that is constructed currently. Prabhas allocated 40 days for the film and the movie is said to be a horror-comedy. Tentatively titled Raja Deluxe, the film is produced by DVV Danayya and it will release next year.