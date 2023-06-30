ACB court permits attachment of Naidu’s guest house

The ACB court in Vijayawada on Friday authorised the AP CID to attach TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s guest house in Undavalli. The guest house in which Chandrababu Naidu has been living since 2015 is owned by businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh.

The AP CID alleged that Ligamaneni Ramesh had gifted the house to Chandrababu Naidu in return to the then TDP government making changes to the inner ring road for Amaravati. It is alleged that Chandrababu Naidu government had exempted the properties of Lingamaneni Ramesh from acquisition for inner ring road to Amaravati capital city.

The CID also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had given exemption to Ramesh’s lands from land pooling, which was implemented in 29 villages. The TDP government took the lands from the farmers on pooling to build a world class capital.

The CID said that Chandrababu Naidu did a favour to the Lingamaneni family and gained the guest house as a gift.

The state government had earlier issued a GO authorising the CID to attach the guest house and auction it. The CID in turn had approached the CBI court for permission to attach and auction the guest house.

After several rounds of hearing on the petitions, the CBI court on Friday authorised the CID to attach the guest house. However, it had asked the CID to issue notices to Ramesh and Chandrababu Naidu, before taking any step further.

It is now to be seen how the AP CID would make its next move to get Chandrababu Naidu vacated from the house and attach it.