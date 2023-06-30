‘Samajavaragamana’ Most Entertaining Film of the Year

The most entertaining film of the year, Samajavaragamana has captured the hearts of every viewer who watched it. It is a wholesome family entertainer that offers clean hilarious comedy without any cringe scenes.

Sree Vishnu and Naresh steal the show with their impeccable timing, making audiences laugh out loud.

One of the standout elements of Samajavaragamana is its mesmerizing music. The music adds an extra layer of magic to the already captivating storyline. After a long time, we finally have the pleasure of experiencing a pure and hilarious entertainer. The entire film is engaging and leaves you wanting more by the end.

Watching this film with a crowd is truly worth it. There are only a few films that are a must-watch with a crowd and this is one of them.

We, Sarigama Cinemas are expanding our reach throughout the entire USA. We will be screening this film in previously missed locations. The expanded theater list for the second week will be provided soon.

CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC