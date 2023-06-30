CBI closes investigation in Viveka murder

The CBI had closed the investigation into the murder of former MP and former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI submitted its report to the CBI court in Nampally, Hyderabad.

The Supreme Court had fixed June 30 as the deadline for the CBI to complete the investigation in the case. The CBI accordingly filed the final charge sheet with its findings. So far, the CBI had filed three chargesheets including the final one.

The CBI had investigated the case, questioned the suspects, accused and witnesses in the case and recorded their statements. The Nampally court posted the case for hearing on July 14.

The CBI had questioned Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in the case and had planned his arrest. However, he secured anticipatory bail from the Telangana high court which was endorsed by the Supreme Court.

The CBI found Avinash Reddy guilty of conspiracy in the murder and alleged that the MP was with the accused on the night of the murder. The CBI also found through the Google take that the MP was moving around Vivekananda Reddy’s house on the night.

Meanwhile, the supreme court is to hear Dr Suneetha Reddy’s petition seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Avinash Reddy on July 3. The petition is likely to come before the Chief Justice’s bench on the day.

As the CBI had completed the investigation and filed its final chargesheet, it is to be seen if the Supreme Court would hear Dr Suneetha’s petition or not.