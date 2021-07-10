Acharya enters its Final Schedule

The shoot of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Megapower Star Ram Charan’s Acharya, which came to a halt due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, has resumed.

The makers have released a new poster featuring Ram Charan, who is playing Siddha, a crucial role in the movie directed by Koratala Siva.

‘Final schedule in progress’ declares the poster, which has Ram Charan in a traditional and spiritual look.

Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment, Acharya will be presented by Surekha Konidela. Music is by Mani Sharma.

