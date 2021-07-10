Another blow for Akhilapriya: Brother Jagat Vikhyat revolts

Former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhilapriya is passing through very difficult times. She Is facing cases, suffered arrests and associates and friends are leaving her regularly. Her one-time mentor AV Subba Reddy is now her arch rival. One of her brothers Mohesh Reddy has now joined the BJP.

Bhuma family members and politically powerful persons like Sivaramireddy, former chairperson of the Vijaya Dairy Bhuma Narayana Redd, Bhoma Kishore Reddy and others have moved away from Bhuma Akhila Priya.

The latest blow she suffered is the tiff between her husband Bhargav Reddy and her brother Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy. Sources say that Jagat Vikhyat Reddy is now trying to be on his own in politics and is said to be charting a new course for himself. He is said to be of the strong opinion that most of the problems being faced by the Bhuma family today are due mainly to Bhargav. He is said to have blamed Bhargav for the alienation of AV Subba Reddy family.

As of now, both Bhargav and Jagad Vikhyat Reddy are fighting cases together. Both are accused in the Serilingampalli kidnap case. Both evaded interrogation scheduled on July 3 in Secunderabad by producing fake certificates claiming that they were suffering from Covid. The police have now shown that the certificates produced by them are fake. Hence, they are now facing an imminent arrest.

At this stage, Jagat Vikhyat Reddy has suddenly turned against Bhargav and Akhilapriya. If sources are to be believed. He is trying to come out of the cases and is trying to assert his position in politics. He wants to emerge as an alternative to Akhilapriya. This sibling rivalry is now threatening to mar the political career of Akhilapriya. Jagat Vikyat Reddy is now planning to meet the TDP bosses to plead for his own political future.