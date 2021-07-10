Republic First Single : Energetic Number

Gaana of Republic, the first single from Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic, composed by Mani Sharma, is loaded with ingredients that are set to strike an instant chord with the listeners.The energetic dance moves by Sai Dharam Tej for the effervescent tunes and beats of Mani Sharma.

Directed by Dev Katta, Republic, being touted as an intriguing social drama, primarily focuses on the three pillars of democracy — legislative, executive and judiciary.

Aishwarya Rajesh plays the female lead in the film, produced by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao on JB Entertainments banner in association with Zee Studios. Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna are playing key roles in this flick.