This is how YSRCP is weaning Kuppam away from Chandrababu

Kuppam is a TDP citadel that hasn’t witnessed defeat. For decades Chandrababu himself has been the candidate. The victory was always facile and the margin was always huge. But in 2019, Chandrababu trailed for a long time before coming from behind to win the seat.

Emboldened by this, the YSRCP is making a concerted effort to wrest the seat from Chandrababu Naidu this time. The YSRCP is focusing on the voters in a focused way. For instance, the YSRCP has so far given 14653 land pattas to the beneficiaries under the Housing for All Scheme. Similarly, the party is using the village secretaries to good effect. As many as 34956 welfare pensions are being given. The fact is – as many as 30970 of these pensions were there even during the TDP regime. The YSRCP added nearly four thousand more beneficiaries.

Similarly, Arogya Sri scheme is being implemented in a targeted way. As many as 13468 persons have been benefited by the Arogya Sri, according to YSRCP activists. Amma Vodi, another scheme which is part of the Navaratnalu, is being implemented for 53197 beneficiaries. In all these, the village secretariats are emerging as crucial players. Schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena are also being implemented for targeted beneficiaries.

The YSRCP has details such as phone numbers, Aadhar Card details of every beneficiary and these details are being used to create a continuous interface with the voters. The party has deputed MP Reddeppa Reddy especially for Kuppam to ensure that the welfare schemes reach the targeted beneficiaries and their date is entered into the database of the party.

Unfortunately for the TDP, its workers are demoralised as several local TDP leaders have joined the YSRCP. Another major drawback is that the top leaders have not been visiting the constituency citing Corona and other reasons. Due to this, YSRCP is having a field day in Kuppam. It is time the TDP sets its house in order and take up remedial measures.