Kathi Mahesh is no more

Actor turned film critic Kathi Mahesh met with an accident in the outskirts of Nellore last month. He had injuries to his head and eyes. He was shifted to Chennai for better treatment and he passed away today. The government of Andhra Pradesh granted Rs 17 lakhs for his health treatment and his health condition turned stable as days passed. But he passed away after his health condition deteriorated. Rest in peace Kathi Mahesh.

